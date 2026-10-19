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imago-sport-1084781867.jpgAnadolu Agency
Hussein Hamdy
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Video: Salah tops the Turkish League scorers' chart at Besiktas' expense

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh is always on time

Egypt's Mohamed Salah has pulled clear at the top of the Turkish league's scoring charts this season with Trabzonspor.

The forward struck his eighth goal of the campaign against Besiktas in matchday eight.

Trabzonspor lead 2-0 as things stand, a result that would lift them to fourth on 16 points.

Salah arrived at the club on a free transfer at the start of the season, taking on a fresh challenge after his time with Liverpool came to an end.

Besiktas had been in the frame for his signature before he opted for Trabzonspor, only for talks between the two sides to break down.







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