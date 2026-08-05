Egyptian star Mohamed Salah could not hide his astonishment at the crowds that gathered to welcome him at Trabzon Airport, a scene he called "unbelievable". What he saw, he insisted, surpassed everything he had experienced across an eventful career.

Speaking for the first time after touching down in Turkey, Salah made no secret of his delight at joining Trabzonspor. He has set his sights on one goal: success both at home and in Europe in the Turkish club's shirt.

25,000 people: something unbelievable

"I am extremely happy to be in this amazing atmosphere," Salah told Turkish media in comments broadcast by "beIN Sports". "I don't recall ever seeing anything like this before, and words fail to describe how happy I am."

Astonishment still written across his face, the Egypt captain added: "There are 25,000 people here, this is unbelievable, I have never seen anything like this. I have achieved success everywhere, and I want to achieve success with Trabzonspor too, in the league and at the European level."

Trabzon president: this is how a world star is welcomed

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan thanked the fans who created the historic scene. "Mohamed Salah is a world star, we thank the fans who came here," Doğan said. "Our fans have shown everyone how a world star should be welcomed."

The reception underlined Salah's exceptional standing, not only as a footballer but as a global icon whose fame has crossed the boundaries of clubs and tournaments. All eyes now turn to the pitch. Trabzonspor fans await the "Egyptian King" to turn this overwhelming love into titles and trophies.