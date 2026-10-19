Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084783195.jpgAnadolu Agency
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Video: Salah's magic leads Trabzonspor to a 2-0 win over Besiktas in the Turkish league

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh's battalion in the golden square

Trabzonspor saw off Besiktas 2-0 on Monday in the eighth round of the Turkish league.

Ozan Tufan opened the scoring in the 21st minute, before the Egyptian star doubled the hosts' lead in the 71st.

The win lifts Trabzonspor to fourth in the table on 16 points, while Besiktas slip to fifth on 15.

Salah's strike carried extra significance. It made him the outright leading scorer in the Turkish league this season with 8 goals.

The forward joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer at the start of the season, taking on a fresh challenge after his Liverpool journey came to an end.

Besiktas had been in the running for his signature before he committed to Trabzonspor, but talks between the two sides grew complicated.






ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google