Egyptian star Mohamed Salah suffered an early blow on his European debut this season. Hungary's Ferencvaros went ahead 1-0 away to hosts Trabzonspor of Turkey in the first half of the first leg of the Europa League play-off round for a place in the league phase.

Kristoffer Zachariassen struck for Ferencvaros in the 17th minute, meeting a cross and heading it past Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana.

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Salah is starting for the first time with Trabzonspor since his move to the Turkish club this summer. He had come on as a substitute in his first official appearance, the 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa that opened the team's domestic league campaign.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish league last season and lifted the Turkish Cup, earning their shot at the Europa League play-off round.

The return leg takes place on 27 August at the Groupama Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

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