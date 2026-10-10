Trabzonspor picked up a valuable away win, beating Samsunspor 3-0 on Saturday in the seventh round of the Turkish Super League.

The deadlock held until the 27th minute, when Ernest Muci opened the scoring for the visitors.

Chibueze Nwaneri doubled the lead on 38 minutes.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah nearly got in on the act, pouncing on a rebound off the Samsun goalkeeper, but his effort cannoned off a Samsun player and flew over the crossbar.

Salah still left his mark, teeing up team-mate Francolino for the third in the 40th minute.

Two minutes before the break, the referee showed a red card to Trabzonspor's Melih Kabasakal.

Down to ten men, Trabzonspor dug in throughout the second half and protected their lead to seal a precious win on Samsunspor's turf.

The result lifted Trabzonspor to 13 points in third place. Samsunspor stayed stuck on 4 points in 16th.



