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Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Portugal captain, has sparked debate following his country's heavy 4-1 home defeat by Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

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Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram in which he holds up four fingers, with the caption: "Have you figured out the solution yet?" Fans were left wondering what message he meant to send, and whether it was an indirect response to the events that ended his international career.

The post came just days after he announced his retirement from international football. Before that came his dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus, which drove the relationship between the pair to a dead end and closed a historic Portugal career spanning more than two decades.

The four-finger gesture only fuelled the debate. It followed Portugal's heavy defeat by Denmark last Saturday, the national team's first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement, so the timing inevitably raised questions about whether the video was linked to the scoreline.

This was no ordinary setback for Portugal. The night was meant to honour Ronaldo: the players wore shirts bearing his name and his number 7 before kick-off, and the fans made a point of saluting their former captain. Then Portugal conceded four.

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The result reopened the debate about Ronaldo's absence and his influence on Portugal , especially as the match followed a spell of tension between him and Jesus. The coach took charge of Portugal after working with the veteran star at Saudi club Al-Nassr, but their disagreements escalated during the player's final spell with the national team.

Jesus added fuel to the fire after the defeat. Asked whether the team missed Ronaldo, the Portuguese coach raised eyebrows by asking what there was to miss when the player was no longer with the team and had chosen to leave. His answer put the spotlight back on the relationship between the two.

Whether Ronaldo's four-finger gesture and cryptic caption have anything to do with the defeat by Denmark remains an open question. It may simply be a clip with no direct link to what happened to his national team. He hasn't explained what the video meant, nor sent an explicit message to anyone.