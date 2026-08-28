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Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Ronaldo shatters Al-Sahlawi's record and reigns supreme at Al-Nassr in the Roshn League

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Taawoun
Al Nassr FC
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star never stops writing history

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a fresh chapter in his Al-Nassr story on Friday evening. The Portuguese captain struck his side's second goal against Al-Taawoun in the fourth round of the Roshn League to become the club's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

Read also: The Saudi Federation: The fall of the French campaign and welcome to a new, merciless approach!

Ronaldo pounced in the 50th minute. Following up a shot from team-mate Mohamed Simakan, he turned the ball home with a clever touch, exploiting the chaos in Al-Taawoun's defence and deceiving the goalkeeper of "Al-Sukkari" to hand Al-Nassr a fresh advantage.

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The strike carried historic weight. It took the Portuguese to 104 goals for Al-Nassr in the Pro League, moving him clear at the summit of the club's all-time scorers list and past Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who managed 103.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Football statistics network "Opta" lay bare the scale of the feat. Ronaldo needed just 110 matches to reach 104 goals. Al-Sahlawi took 205 matches to score his 103, a gap of a full 95 games in the Portuguese star's favour.

That difference underlines a remarkable scoring rate: 0.95 goals per match during his time with Al-Nassr in the Pro League, against 0.50 per match for Al-Sahlawi.

So the records keep tumbling in the Al-Nassr shirt. In a short space of time, Ronaldo has made himself the club's all-time top scorer in the Pro League, a mark of his prolific finishing and his instant impact since arriving in the Roshn League.

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