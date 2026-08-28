Al-Nassr kept their perfect start in the Roshn League intact on Friday evening, coming from behind to beat Al-Taawoun 2-1 in the fourth round. A fourth win on the bounce tightened "Al-Alami's" grip on top spot.

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This one tested Al-Nassr far more than their flying start to the season might have suggested. Al-Taawoun stunned the leaders with an early goal, only for "Al-Alami" to claw their way back and finish the job. Experience told, and so did their knack for handling the big moments.

Bassam Al-Harbi struck first for Al-Taawoun in the 11th minute, handing "Al-Sukkari" an early lead and piling the pressure on Al-Nassr. The hosts scrambled to regroup and find a response before the break.

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The equaliser came in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time. New signing Samu Costa unleashed a magnificent strike that the Al-Taawoun goalkeeper simply could not deal with, the ball flying into the net to level things up.

Cristiano Ronaldo picked his moment early in the second half. In the 50th minute, he pounced on a strike from teammate Mohamed Simakan and turned it home with a clever touch, putting "Al-Alami" in front and flipping the contest on its head.

Al-Taawoun threw everything at it in the closing minutes. Al-Nassr held firm, protecting their lead and seeing off every attempt until the final whistle confirmed the visitors' win.

Victory took Al-Nassr to 12 points from four matches, a flawless record that keeps them clear at the summit and underlines "Al-Alami's" ambition to fight for the title. Al-Taawoun, for their part, resisted stoutly but could not hold their lead, paying the price for the chances they left behind.