Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the Al-Nassr faithful on Tuesday evening, blazing a penalty high and wide in bizarre fashion against Neom. The miss came in the dying seconds of the first half, during the tenth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Joao Felix had won the spot-kick, and Ronaldo stepped up amid huge anticipation. He lashed his effort clean out of the stadium. For supporters who have come to rely on their captain's precision from the spot, it was a jarring sight.

Read also: Race settled: Firas Al-Buraikan beats Salem Al-Dawsari in the Asian battle

Silence swept through the Al-Nassr stands. The cheering, so loud across the opening 45 minutes, faded the instant the ball sailed off target. What had been a crowd waiting to erupt for an opening goal was left deflated instead.

It was the fourth penalty Ronaldo has missed in an Al-Nassr shirt in the Roshn Saudi League, from 31 he has taken in the competition. A rare blemish on the Portuguese star's record with the club.

Attention now turns to the second half. Can the captain shake off the miss and drag himself back into the game? Al-Nassr need all three points to keep their title challenge on track.







