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Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the Riyadh club's all-time leading scorer in Clasico matches against traditional rivals Al-Ahli, thanks to his first goal since retiring from international football.

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Al-Nassr travelled to face traditional rivals Al-Ahli at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday , in a fixture held over from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Al-Nassr ahead in the 14th minute, pouncing on a costly error from Al-Ahli's French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Al-Nassr midfielder Samu Costa, a fellow Portuguese, hounded Atangana in the middle of the park and stole the ball. It ran to Ronaldo, who struck it first time past Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It was Ronaldo's first goal since he retired from international football on Thursday 5 November. He hadn't played a single match since.

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Al-Nassr were originally due to face Al-Hazem between 5 and 7 November at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, in the 13th round of the Roshn League.

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But the Roshn League association pushed that round back, a move that coincided with the 2027 Asian Cup shifting from January to December next year. With ample time in the calendar, the league wanted teams to be able to play their matches without pressure.

Ronaldo had missed the last international break, and he marked his return in the Clasico by scoring after just 14 minutes.

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That strike made him Al-Nassr's all-time leading scorer in Clasico matches against Al-Ahli in the Roshn Saudi Pro League, according to statistics network "Opta".

It was his fifth Clasico goal against Al-Ahli in the Roshn League, drawing him level with former Al-Nassr stars Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and Brazilian Anderson Talisca.

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The overall Clasico record is still 6 goals away. Syrian Omar Al-Somah, the former Al-Ahli striker, holds it after scoring 11 against Al-Nassr in the Pro League.

The "Madeira Rocket" now has 9 goals in the Roshn Saudi League this season. That puts him outright second in the scoring charts, 4 behind Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney.

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The march towards 1,000 career goals goes on, too. His strike against Al-Ahli was number 986, leaving him just 14 short of that historic, unprecedented milestone.

Before the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli, Ronaldo had scored 9 goals in 12 matches for Al-Nassr across all competitions, without registering a single assist.