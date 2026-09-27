Video: Rice's son's wish brings Gordon and Yamal together in an "exceptional moment"

Anthony Gordon produced a touching moment after Spain met England in the UEFA Nations League. He wanted to grant a wish for the son of his teammate Declan Rice, asking Lamine Yamal to pose for a souvenir photo. The scene brought players from both nations together away from the heat of the contest.

Gordon approached Yamal after the final whistle and explained that Rice's son wanted a picture with him. The Barcelona star was happy to oblige, heading over to the child for the snap. Rice, who missed the match, played photographer before shaking hands with Yamal and leaving.

Yamal had already lit up the game, scoring in Spain's 3-2 win over England in yesterday's Nations League clash. Gordon got on the scoresheet for England.