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Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: refereeing opinion settles the controversy over Bellingham's goal against Malaga

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
J. Bellingham
Spain
England

Malaga players demanded the goal be disallowed

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Real Madrid against Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu today in La Liga.

He struck in the 19th minute. A superb run carried him through the Malaga defence before he lashed a powerful shot into the net.

Malaga's players surrounded the referee, adamant that Bellingham had committed a foul at the start of the move. He waved their protests away and confirmed the goal.

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"Archivo VAR", a network that specialises in refereeing incidents, backed the decision.

The network said: "Is there a prior foul by Bellingham in Real Madrid's first goal? No."

It continued: "The English player places his hand on the chest of Angel Recio, who, when he lost the challenge for the ball, let himself fall to the ground."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

It concluded: "The referee, Martinez Munuera, very close to the play, saw nothing worthy of punishment."




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