Real Madrid thumped Sevilla 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga, a timely statement from the Royal Club with Leipzig in the Champions League next up and a Clasico against Barcelona to follow.

Pressure was on the hosts to close the gap on Barcelona, and the mood around the ground was tense given the ongoing row between the club and Spanish league president Javier Tebas.

Jose Mourinho shuffled his pack. Endrick came into attack to cover for the suspended Vinicius Junior, Diomande took the left wing and Valverde slotted in at right-back, with Jude Bellingham alongside Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

Sevilla started in organised fashion, pressing and moving quickly to match their hosts, but Real Madrid gradually took a grip. Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 29th minute, collecting a pass from Diomande and lashing a superb strike in under the crossbar. Moments earlier, Sevilla's players had surrounded the referee demanding the Turk be sent off for an elbow.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead before the break. Bellingham found him with a backheel inside the area, the Frenchman skipped past goalkeeper Vlachodimos and slid the ball home in the 37th minute, sending Real Madrid in two goals to the good.

After the restart, the hosts kept pushing. Diomande's pass sent Mbappe into the box, where he was brought down, and the striker dusted himself off to dink a Panenka penalty into the net on 63 minutes for his second and Real Madrid's third.

Sevilla did find a way back. Manu Bueno pulled one back in the 79th minute after his side won the ball high up the pitch, but the response was immediate: Diomande hammered home from outside the area three minutes later to make it four and settle the argument.

Mbappe's brace headlined the 4-1 win, with Diomande chipping in a goal and an assist. The refereeing controversy over the Guler incident lingered.

Leipzig in the Champions League comes next for the Royal Club, then that eagerly awaited Clasico test against Barcelona.