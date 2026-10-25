Video: Raphinha brings Barcelona back into the Clasico and ignites the clash against Real Madrid

Barcelona hit back against Real Madrid through Raphinha, hauling the game level and cranking up the tension in an increasingly fiery Clasico.

It all sprang from a Barcelona corner on the right. The ball worked its way back to Pedri, whose precise pass sliced through the Real Madrid defence and sent Raphinha clear.

The Brazilian needed only a touch inside the box before nutmegging Jude Bellingham and rolling the ball into the net. Barcelona were level, and the atmosphere between the two rivals caught fire.

Mbappe had put Real Madrid ahead in the first half, pouncing on a defensive error from Gerard Martin. Raphinha's equaliser blew the game wide open again, both sides now chasing the three points.