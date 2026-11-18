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Just seven hours separated his farewell to the United States from the start of the toughest job of his career. Mauricio Pochettino arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, not to begin a new project but to fight a battle for survival at a club that once struck fear into the whole of Europe.

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According to Reuters, the Argentine coach landed at Manchester United after an overnight flight that carried him from his final match in charge of the US national team into the heart of an unprecedented crisis at Old Trafford. The club are desperate to recover before it's too late.

Pochettino marked the end of his seven-hour journey from Cincinnati by posting an aerial photograph of Manchester on Instagram. It looked like an official announcement that a new era had begun.

A private jet whisked him away shortly after the United States beat Haiti on Tuesday evening, and he headed straight to United's Carrington training ground. There was no time to rest or to celebrate his farewell to the US national team.

At 54, Pochettino has little time to settle into his new surroundings. Next Sunday he faces a crucial Premier League trip to Liverpool, his first real test in charge.

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Manchester United announced Pochettino's appointment last Friday after sacking Michael Carrick. The coach delayed his arrival so he could lead the US in their two CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches, then said goodbye to the players and headed for England.

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His focus must now shift quickly from international football to the day-to-day demands of running a club. Every step will be under the spotlight, and the team need a swift, radical change in performances and results.

United haven't won the league since 2013, when veteran manager Alex Ferguson retired. The 20-time champions of England have won just one of their 10 matches this season and sit 18th in the table.

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That's their lowest position at this stage of a season since 1986-1987, the campaign in which Ferguson took charge. Forty years on, Pochettino arrives in almost identical circumstances.

When Ferguson walked in, the club had been waiting almost two decades for a league title. Just two days into his reign, his side lost to Oxford United and dropped into the relegation zone.

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United finished that season 11th and had to wait until 1993 for Ferguson to win the title, despite lifting the European Cup, the Cup Winners' Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup in the meantime.

Things are very different now. Pochettino, whose only league title as a coach came with Paris Saint-Germain, is unlikely to enjoy the patience Ferguson was given, especially in an era that moves at speed and brings relentless pressure from fans and the media.

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After the US's last match, American midfielder DaMarcus Beasley, who spent a season on loan at Manchester City, had a joke ready for Pochettino: "Manchester will always be blue."

It was light-hearted, but it hints at the scale of the challenge facing the Argentine. The whole city is watching, and United's supporters expect him to restore the club's prestige and banish the spectre of relegation that has haunted the team since the start of the season.