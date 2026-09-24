Germany threw away victory over hosts the Netherlands on Thursday evening, the home side snatching a dramatic 1-1 draw in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The match marked Jürgen Klopp's official debut at the helm of the Germany coaching staff. It was also the first for Spanish coach Xavi Hernández with the Netherlands.

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Video technology denied the Netherlands the opening goal in the 13th minute, a Virgil van Dijk header following a corner.

Spanish referee Hernández Hernández had awarded the Liverpool star's goal before reversing his decision after consulting the monitor, ruling that Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey had impeded German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen just before van Dijk struck the ball.

Felix Nmecha then put Germany ahead in the 32nd minute, sparking furious protests from the Netherlands players.





Brobbey had gone down injured, and his teammates asked the Germany players to put the ball out so he could be treated. The visitors refused and played on. Nmecha found the ball in front of him after an attempt by Adeyemi, and the Borussia Dortmund man simply slotted it into the Netherlands net.

Fuming at the conduct of the Germany players, the home side protested hard after the goal, and clashes broke out between the two sides. The referee stuck to his decision.

The Netherlands pressed hard in the second half and wasted numerous chances, ter Stegen producing a brilliant display in goal.

Then young Ruben van Bommel pounced on a poor pass from substitute Serge Gnabry and set off to deliver a precise cross to Cody Gakpo, who found the visitors' net with a first-time volley to snatch an equaliser in the 90+2nd minute.

The Dutch kept pressing after the leveller and came very close to a winner, before the referee blew for full time at 1-1.

The Netherlands and Germany sit in Group Two of League A, which also features Greece and Serbia.

Greece managed their own comeback on home soil against Serbia, turning a deficit into a 2-1 victory in the final seconds to top the group ahead of the Netherlands and Germany, each on one point. Serbia prop up the standings with none.











