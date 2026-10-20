Video: on En-Nesyri's night, Al-Ittihad return to the golden square with four goals against Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ittihad are back in the top four of the Saudi Roshn League after thrashing Al-Ettifaq on a night that belonged to Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 4-1 win came away at Al-Ettifaq's stadium this Tuesday, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena broke the deadlock on 16 minutes. Colombian Richard Rios teed him up with a back-heel inside the box, and Ilenikhena lashed it home with his left foot.

Al-Ettifaq hit back through Sultan Haroun in the 34th minute. Radhi Al-Otaibi slipped him a long ball to send him clean through on Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, and Haroun poked it through his legs.

Houssem Aouar restored the Tigers' lead on 53 minutes. The Algerian midfielder turned in Ilenikhena's low cross in front of an empty net.

Then En-Nesyri stole the show. The Moroccan came off the bench in the closing stages and made it 3-1 in the 80th minute, turning a low Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti cross into the net.

Five minutes later he had his second and his side's fourth, planting a fine header past the keeper from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi's delivery.

The thumping win lifts Al-Ittihad to 20 points and fourth place in the table, two clear of Al-Ahli, who slip to fifth.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, slump to a third defeat of the season. They stay on 15 points, down in eighth.