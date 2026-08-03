Boca Juniors star Leandro Paredes has found himself in fresh trouble during his side's clash with Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine league.

Paredes drew widespread criticism after the World Cup final, which he lost with Argentina to Spain as La Roja lifted their second title.

The Argentine midfielder assaulted two Spain players, Eric Garcia and Gavi, moments after the final whistle. His unsporting act provoked widespread anger.

Standing in the middle of the pitch at the MetLife Stadium, Paredes could not accept his country's single-goal defeat in extra time. He exploded after the final whistle and struck the Spanish players in a disgraceful scene.

Boca Juniors met Newell's Old Boys this morning in a match that finished 2-2, but Paredes refused to leave without stirring up a fresh wave of anger.

During one of the opponent's attacks, Newell's player Facundo Guch fell to the ground after a challenge for the ball with a Boca Juniors defender. As he tried to get up, Paredes stunned everyone by smashing the ball hard into his body to knock him down again, an unethical act from the Argentina international.

The incident sparked a major flashpoint on the pitch. Paredes escaped with a yellow card but faced heavy criticism for his violent behaviour.







