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Como claimed an emphatic 3-0 win over visitors Juventus on Sunday evening in the 13th round of Serie A.

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Nico Paz opened the scoring and Anastasios Douvikas struck twice, with the goals arriving in the 45+1st, 64th and 80th minutes.

The result lifts Como to 29 points and fourth place in Serie A. Juventus stay stuck on 21 points in seventh.

In its review of the match, Calciomercato notes that Juventus took an early blow in the fifth minute, when their French star Randal Kolo Muani saw red for striking Valle in the face with his hand.

Juventus were preparing to break when Valle grabbed Kolo Muani to stop him getting away. The French striker hit back, catching the Como full-back in the face with an open hand.

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Referee Mariani missed it. His assistant flagged the incident, and Mariani showed a red card to the Frenchman and a yellow to the Spaniard.

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Juventus broke quickly. McKennie reached the edge of the box, cut inside and left Valle on the ground before feeding Koopmeiners in the centre. The Dutchman shifted the ball onto his left foot and shot, but goalkeeper Butez held on.

Como kept probing down the right, and the ball found Yan Couto on the edge of the area. The former Borussia Dortmund man drilled a powerful low shot at goal, but an alert Vicario kept it out.

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Paz broke the deadlock just before half-time with a free-kick, won by Da Cunha after a naive foul from Cambiaso. Goal-line technology confirmed the goal.

Injuries cost Como Mia and Valle before the break, yet they still controlled the game and the space, allowing Juve just one real chance. Woltemade didn't make the most of it after latching onto a ball over the top.

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Juventus pushed for an equaliser after the restart. Woltemade slid an extremely dangerous through ball to McKennie, but Butez timed his rush off his line superbly and beat the American to it.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 64th minute. Juventus botched two clearances, Ricci's shot rebounded, and Douvikas was there to finish.

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Douvikas added the third, set up by Paz. The pair exploited the space and timed it perfectly, and the striker crashed a superb left-footed volley diagonally into the net.

Paz had the last dangerous effort of the night, trying his luck again from outside the box and forcing Vicario into another save.

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A 3-0 win was a fair reflection of the game, and it relaunches Como's push up the table. They have provisionally moved level with Milan in fourth, with the Rossoneri away at Cagliari tomorrow.

For Juventus, the frustration runs deep. They'll have to rethink Kolo Muani's impact on the side, but they need to keep an eye on the table too.

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In the same round, Napoli drew 0-0 away to Sassuolo.

That takes Napoli to 19 points in eighth, while Sassuolo climb to nine points in 18th.