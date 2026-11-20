Share Follow GOAL on Google

Eight consecutive wins, a Clasico victory, a perfect record in Europe and the team's stars renewing their contracts one after another: everything at Real Madrid looks perfect, except the mood of José Mourinho, who is never satisfied.

Advertisement

Everyone expected a calm, celebratory mood around the club. Instead, the Portuguese coach erupted during the latest training session, laying into his coaching staff for being slow to set it up. Players and journalists looked on in astonishment.

As "AS" observed at training, Mourinho didn't wait long. He loudly complained that the pitch and equipment weren't ready on time, and the message to everyone was clear: there's no room for complacency in his team, even when it's winning game after game.

The rest of the technical staff dropped everything and rushed to prepare the session under the gaze of the players and journalists. Above all, they were under the gaze of their coach, who wasn't joking in the slightest.

Training then carried on as normal without further problems. Yet the defining image of the day wasn't the goals or the skills. It was Mourinho's demanding nature, which doesn't change even at the best moments of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He returned to Spain to take Real Madrid back to the top, and he hasn't changed a bit. He accepts nothing less than perfection and won't hesitate to rebuke anyone he feels has fallen short, however positive the results.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 CEL Watch

Madrid are enjoying one of their best spells. They've won eight consecutive matches in all competitions, kept their perfect record in Europe and taken the Clasico. Thibaut Courtois, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler and others have also renewed their contracts in recent days, a clear sign of stability in the dressing room.

With Mourinho, though, it doesn't matter whether you're in your best form of the season or whether rivals are celebrating big wins. If you need a rebuke, he won't hesitate for a moment.

Advertisement

Nor is this the first time since his return to Spain that he's shown he hasn't changed. The Portuguese has had something to say to everyone whenever he's failed to collect all three points. The image of the printer at the Wanda Metropolitano after his defeat in the Madrid derby has been his standout moment this season, but it isn't the only one.

He's also known for complaining frequently about refereeing decisions when his team aren't performing well. He always reaches for the word "Negreira" as an excuse, and that has become predictable whenever things go wrong.

Advertisement

This time, the situation is completely different. Eight consecutive wins, a team at the peak of their form, and still Mourinho lost his temper. Not over a defeat, nor over the refereeing, but because training wasn't organised quickly enough.

Simple as it is, the episode reveals plenty about Mourinho's mentality. He believes big victories are built on small details, and that any complacency in training could later turn into complacency in matches. That's why he tolerates no slackness, even when the team are enjoying their best days.

Advertisement

Mourinho's message seems to have got through to everyone: at Real Madrid, winning isn't enough. You must win while working with complete seriousness and discipline, every minute, on and off the pitch.