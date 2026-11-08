Egyptian star Mohamed Salah carried his fine form in a Trabzonspor shirt into Sunday evening, firing his side to a valuable 2-0 win away at Alanyaspor. The two teams met at the Gazipaşa Park stadium in the eleventh round of the Turkish league.

Salah rolled on with his remarkable season. His strike sealed Trabzonspor's second goal, underlined his attacking worth and handed the club three vital points in the title race.

Trabzonspor came out with clear attacking intent and turned their early dominance into the opening goal. Wagner Pina found the net in the 17th minute to put the visitors in front.

Rather than sit back after that first goal, the away side kept piling pressure on the hosts' defence. Then came Salah's moment. He pounced on a decisive pass from teammate Paul Onuachu to make it two in the 34th minute.

Victory lifted Trabzonspor to 25 points and up to second in the Turkish league table, trimming the gap to leaders Galatasaray to three points after the champions reached 28. Alanyaspor, meanwhile, remain stuck on 12 points in thirteenth place.

Mohamed Salah continues his exceptional figures

Salah's goal against Alanyaspor was more than another entry on his scoring list. It reinforced a stunning campaign, taking him to 16 goal contributions in 16 matches across all competitions.

At 34, the Egyptian has scored 11 goals and added 5 assists, proof of the huge mark he has left on Trabzonspor's season.

In the league alone, Salah is now up to 9 goals, level with Galatasaray's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the scoring charts. Amedspor's Gift Orban leads the way on 10, just one clear of Salah and Osimhen.