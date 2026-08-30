Video: Messi's four goals lead Inter Miami to a historic win in the American league

Lionel Messi scored four goals as Inter Miami thrashed Montreal 7-1 in Saturday's Major League Soccer clash. It was the most goals the club have ever managed in a single match, and it ended their winless run in style.

The Argentine opened the scoring from a free-kick that deflected off a player and changed direction in the 40th minute, then doubled his tally 12 minutes later with a stunning solo run.

Having teed up team-mate Luis Suarez for a goal in between, Messi completed his hat-trick with a cheeky chip over the goalkeeper seven minutes from the end of normal time.

He wasn't done. In stoppage time he stepped up to a free-kick and curled it into the side of the net with his usual precision.

Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro told Apple's television network: "This is what it means to have Messi in the team. We have to enjoy these moments, because he is a person and a player who makes history.

He added: "We saw today that we have to enjoy it, and to keep supporting him and competing alongside him, because he is still the best. He proved that at the World Cup. We have to enjoy his presence, because with him we are much stronger."

It was the eighth time in Messi's legendary career that he has bagged four or more goals in a single match, and his first since joining Inter Miami.





Before this, you had to go back to February 2020 for his last four-goal haul, when he did it for Barcelona against Eibar in La Liga.

The 39-year-old also became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 regular-season matches with two or more goals, hitting the mark in just 72 games.

He leads the league's scoring charts this season with 18 goals in only 19 matches, two clear of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa.

Sent off during the match, Inter Miami's interim coach Guillermo Hoyos said: "There are no words to describe this footballing beauty. There is so much happening that words simply fail to describe it.

He added: "He is constantly searching for the goal, for that play, for that pass. I don't think he is an ordinary footballer. Analysing his character, whether as a player or as a person, goes so deep that you run out of words."

The win was Inter Miami's first in MLS since 25 July, ending a run of five matches without a victory in all competitions, including the Leagues Cup.



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