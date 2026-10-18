Lionel Messi scored Lionel Messi two superb second-half goals with his customary touch, taking his tally to 25 and the top of the Major League Soccer scoring charts as Inter Miami won 3-1 away at Atlanta United on Saturday evening.

According to ESPN, Mexican Germán Berterame opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the 45th minute. Messi then stole the limelight after the break with two goals in the space of four minutes.

His first arrived in the 56th minute. Messi set off from the right flank into the middle, exchanged passes with Berterame on the edge of the penalty area, beat an Atlanta defender who tried desperately to stop him and drilled a low shot into the net.





Number two looked much the same. Luis Suárez slid a pass that left Messi with a clear sight of goal, and the Argentine set off again, toyed with one of the defenders and found the net with his left foot, beating Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos for a second time.

Atlanta grabbed a late consolation through former Inter Miami striker Fafà Picault, who converted a penalty.

Inter Miami coach Christian Kelly Gonzalez praised Messi after the match, saying: "He never stops amazing the world. I mean, I really can't believe that a player like him, who is 39 years old, is producing what he's producing now. And what makes me happiest is seeing him genuinely happy, because when he's happy, he gives everything he has. He's enjoying his time and feels completely at home."

He added: "As I always say, he pushes us to become better every day. Having him here is a source of enormous happiness. Everyone knows how special our relationship is. Every time I see him, he puts a smile on my face. And I'm still constantly amazed by him."

By full time on Saturday, Messi sat six goals clear at the top of the race for the MLS Golden Boot. He also shares top spot in the assists standings on 15 alongside Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min, after being credited with a second assist for Berterame's opener.





No player in MLS history had ever registered 15 assists in three consecutive seasons until Messi did it. He also stretched his run of goal contributions to a thirteenth straight match, equalling the second longest such run of his career for club and country.

That brace took Messi's tally to 936 goals in his professional career, and his coach has no doubt whatsoever about his ability to reach 1,000.

Gonzalez said: "Yes, I think he will reach 1,000 goals. I have faith in that. I know he'll do it, because he loves challenges and sets himself targets that he strives to achieve, and since he has already achieved everything else, this challenge won't be an exception."

He continued: "He amazes me with every move he makes, and every time I watch him in training. I really hope he keeps amazing us until the day he decides to retire, and I hope that day doesn't come soon."

Two more goals handed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner another special memory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It was the Argentine's first visit to the stadium since the 2026 World Cup semi-final in July, when he created two late goals that led Argentina to a dramatic win over England.

Since bidding farewell to the Argentina national team in a friendly against Benin earlier this month, Messi has scored four goals in three matches.

Inter Miami had already sealed their play-off place on Wednesday, and this win made it three in a row. They sit second in the Eastern Conference behind leaders Nashville, who hold a comfortable advantage.

Atlanta United, managed by Gerardo "Tata" Martino, Messi's former coach at Inter Miami and with Argentina, are struggling in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference and face a difficult task to qualify for the play-offs.

Next up for Inter Miami is a trip to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.



