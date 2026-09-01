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Al Ahli v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: Mendy lands Al-Ahli in trouble in the Clasico as Al-Hilal squander the chance

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
E. Mendy
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

Al-Hilal took an early lead

  Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced a bizarre error against Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal welcomed Al-Ahli to the "Kingdom Arena" on Tuesday evening for a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the domestic competition.

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The trouble started in the 32nd minute. Al-Ahli's players tried to knock the ball around in front of the box and build an organised attack, but Al-Hilal pressed hard and forced Ziyad Al-Johani to play it back to Mendy.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

Everyone expected Mendy to clear it. Instead, under pressure from the Al-Hilal attack, he picked the ball up, and the referee awarded a foul against him.

Al-Hilal came within a whisker of scoring. They took the free-kick from inside the penalty area in distinctive fashion, but Theo Hernandez's shot flashed just wide of the post.

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Al-Hilal led two goals to nil at that point, and a third would almost certainly have settled the contest early.

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