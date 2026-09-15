Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Elche CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

Video: Mbappé scores against Elche, and sparks concern among Real Madrid fans

Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

What happened to the French star?

Kylian Mbappé struck again for Real Madrid against hosts Elche on Tuesday evening, as the two sides met in the sixth round of La Liga. The France forward continues to be an outstanding presence in front of goal this season.

His goal arrived in the 33rd minute. Yan Diomande picked him out with a superb pass, and Mbappé needed only a single touch to steer it into the net, putting Madrid two goals clear. Then the joy in the Los Blancos support turned to anxiety as the player went down after a collision with Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro.

Mbappé stayed on the turf for several minutes as team-mates and fans feared the worst, before he temporarily left the pitch for treatment. Endrick and Carlos Espí began warming up on the touchline in case the Frenchman could not finish the match.

He was back on the pitch quickly, though. The treatment did the trick, calming Madrid's supporters, and Mbappé pressed on as normal. A few minutes after his return he made his point again, only for the referee to rule the strike out for offside.

That goal takes Mbappé to the top of the La Liga scoring charts this season with 7, one clear of Barcelona pair Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google