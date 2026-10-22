Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Video: Mbappé blames himself ahead of the Clásico and reveals the reason for Vinícius's sadness

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League
K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Germany
France
Brazil

The French star motivates his Brazilian team-mate amid a decline in his performance

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé reckons Vinícius Júnior's sadness is only natural, insisting it comes from the Brazilian's desire to give his best for the Spanish club.

Vinícius turned in another lacklustre display on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu as Real beat Leipzig 4-1 in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

He started the match. But José Mourinho pulled him off in the 70th minute for Yann Diomande, who grabbed an assist and a goal in just 20 minutes.

Head down, Vinícius trudged off to angry jeers from the Real Madrid fans, a reaction to his dip in form since the start of the season.

Asked about his team-mate after the Leipzig game, Mbappé told Movistar: "It's fine. It's good that Vinícius feels sad because he wants to give a lot to the team and the fans. He has to stay calm and be proud of himself. He is a wonderful player with great talent."

The Frenchman also weighed up his own situation and admitted he needs to improve, telling Marca: "I'm fine. I can do more. I'm one of those players who always needs to put in more effort. It's never enough for a player like me."

On Real Madrid's third Champions League win, he said: "We know that every point is important to reach the top eight places. We have to win as many matches as possible. We have won three matches."

Finally, Mbappé turned to Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona: "We were only thinking about today's match. As for what will happen on Sunday, we can think about it now. Before that, the team was not thinking about Sunday's match." 





ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google