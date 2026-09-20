Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: Manchester United continue their run without a win, salvaging a late draw at Fulham's stronghold

Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham
Manchester United
Premier League
England

Poor results for Manchester United

Manchester United escaped with a point at Fulham, snatching a late equaliser to deny their hosts in Sunday's fifth-round clash in the English Premier League.

Fulham had gone ahead in the 63rd minute through a Lisandro Martínez own goal.



The scoreline held as the clock ticked down. With the game drifting towards a Fulham win, Matheus Cunha struck for United in the 89th minute.



United now stretch their winless run to a third straight game, having lost to Manchester City by a single goal and gone down 3-2 at Brighton in the previous two rounds.

The draw leaves United on five points in twelfth, while Fulham move to two points in second-from-bottom.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google