Erling Haaland dragged Manchester City to a 3-2 win over visitors Ipswich Town on Saturday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

The win takes City to 21 points, top of the table with a perfect record. Ipswich stay on 9 points in tenth.





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Phil Foden opened the scoring on 19 minutes, finishing off a Jeremy Doku assist. The lead lasted two minutes. Abdul Wattara slid a pass through for Daizen Maeda, who went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and levelled in the 21st.

Mateo Kovacic swung in a cross on 34 minutes and Haaland met it with his head to restore the hosts' lead.

City's third arrived in the 69th minute, Haaland bullying his defender with sheer physical strength before finishing expertly into the net.

Drama in the closing minutes

Haaland thought he had a third for the sky blues on 85 minutes. The referee ruled it out for offside.

Ipswich then found hope of their own when the referee pointed to the spot after a foul by City defender Marc Guehi. Zian Flemming stepped up and buried it in the 90th minute for the visitors' second.

From there, City held firm at 3-2 to return to winning ways after their recent home defeat by Paris Saint-Germain (4-2) in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.



