Paris Saint-Germain claimed a thrilling 4-2 win over Barcelona tonight at the Parc des Princes, in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The result took Paris to 9 points, keeping their perfect record and top spot intact. Barcelona, meanwhile, slipped to fifth on 6 points after their first European defeat of the season.

Désiré Doué broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, pouncing on a misplaced pass from Lamine Yamal to fire into the net.









Barça came out swinging after the break, piling on the pressure and carving out chance after chance. Right-back Xavi Espart made it count in the 55th minute, levelling the score.









A fine pass from Fermín López teed it up, Espart breaking through to fire home.

Paris struck again in the 72nd minute. Lucas Hernández met a Désiré Doué set-up with a fine header to make it 2-1.









Back came Barcelona in the 79th minute. Lamine Yamal tore down the left and finished superbly to level it once more.









The celebrations barely lasted a moment. Vitinha restored the lead in the 81st minute, latching onto a loose ball outside the box and rifling a rocket into Barça's net.









Fabián Ruiz ended Barcelona's hopes in the 86th minute, converting a fine cross from Achraf Hakimi to make it four.







