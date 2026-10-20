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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: madness at the Parc des Princes: Paris Saint-Germain crush Barcelona with a dramatic four-goal haul

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
France
Spain

Paris Saint-Germain edged a thrilling encounter with Barcelona 4-2 at the Parc des Princes tonight, in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The win takes Paris to 9 points, keeping their perfect record intact and their place at the summit. Barcelona, meanwhile, slip to fifth on 6 points after a first European defeat of the season.



Désiré Doué broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, pouncing on a wayward Lamine Yamal pass to fire home.



Barça came out firing after the break, carving out chance after chance until right-back Xavi Espart levelled in the 55th minute.



A superb Fermín López pass released Espart, who raced clear and slotted into the net.

Lucas Hernández restored Paris's lead in the 72nd minute, meeting a Désiré Doué delivery with a fine header.



Back came Barcelona once more. Lamine Yamal levelled again in the 79th minute, bursting down the left before lashing a brilliant finish into the net.



The celebrations barely lasted a minute. Vitinha made it 3-2 in the 81st, seizing on a loose ball that bounced out beyond the area and unleashing a rocket into the Barça net.



Fabián Ruiz settled it in the 86th minute, finishing off a fine Achraf Hakimi cross to kill Barcelona's hopes.



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