Saudi media personality Waleed Al-Farraj believes Arab national teams have every right to naturalise foreign players, pointing out that European sides such as France and England do exactly the same.

Speaking on his programme on the "Rotana Khalijia" channel, Al-Farraj said: "What is the problem with the UAE naturalising players? As long as the player holds the country's nationality, I see no objection to him representing it."

Why, he asked, should anyone dig into the origins and birthplace of every player.

"In the past they used to criticise Qatar's national team for naturalising players, and now it is the UAE's national team," he continued. "I see no problem in that."

He wrapped up by naming other sides that do the same, among them France, England and the United States. "Are all of France's national team players born in Paris? No, most of them are from Francophone countries."

The comments land after the UAE, currently competing in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", naturalised more than one player. Rumours have also swirled around the naturalisation of Brazilian Malcom, the former Al-Hilal man who joined the UAE's Al-Jazira last summer.