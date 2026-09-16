Mohamed Abdelrahman, the Al Ahly full-back, found himself the target of widespread criticism from fans over a controversial look, after appearing among the team's delegation heading to the airport in preparation for travelling to face South Africa's Sundowns in the Club Cup, next Saturday evening.

A widely circulated video clip showed the Saudi player wearing his kit in a way that surprised fans, his shorts sitting noticeably low. Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has favoured the same style on more than one occasion, but it does not enjoy the same acceptance among a segment of fans in Arab societies.

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Strikingly, Abdelrahman's look brought Yamal straight back to mind. The Spaniard has become known for wearing his trousers or shorts low, part of a style all his own away from the pitch.

This was no passing shot, though. Cameras caught the Al Ahly man among the team's delegation, and his picture and the video clip quickly spread across the "X" platform.

Fans circulated the clip widely, amid a wave of comments criticising the player's look. They have long been used to seeing players of Saudi clubs in attire that fits the nature of the local society and culture.

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Reactions split. Some treated the matter as merely a personal choice in clothing, while others directed sharp criticism at the player, arguing that such looks do not suit an appearance within a Saudi team's delegation.

The shot became the talk of a large number of followers on "X", the player's pre-travel look turning into wide material for comment and criticism, even though the team's focus right now is on the upcoming continental clash.

Al Ahly are preparing to face South Africa's Sundowns on Saturday evening, chasing a positive result. But before reaching the pitch, Mohamed Abdelrahman stole the spotlight from his teammates with a look that set the fans buzzing.