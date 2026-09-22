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Ahmad Salah
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Video: Kuwait FA president throws down the gauntlet: we came for the "Gulf Cup 27" title, a gift for the fans of the Blue

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait

Kuwait thirsty for an eleventh title

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef, president of the Kuwait Football Association, has confirmed that "the Blues" have arrived in Jeddah to fight for the Gulf Cup title, "Gulf 27".

He told Kuwait Sports Channel: "Without a doubt, we are preparing the national team to compete for every tournament we take part in. As for the result, that is with the grace of God".

Kuwait begin their "Gulf 27" campaign against their Saudi brothers at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Group One also features Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman.

This edition of the Gulf Cup runs from 23 September this month to 6 October next month.

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He continued: "The Gulf Cup has now surpassed fifty years of age, everyone is striving to be crowned with it, and everyone is at their best level of preparation. God willing, it will be a fair competition, and that is the most important thing, and that this edition succeeds".

Then came a surprise for a Kuwaiti public thirsty for an eleventh title. "We have provided a supporters' association that will begin work from tomorrow in Jeddah, and we have also provided, as of now, 3 aircraft to transport around 650 fans to attend the Blues' matches", he said.

Al-Yousef added: "We expect there to be further flights, in addition to the sons of Kuwait present in the Kingdom in large numbers. For anyone wishing to attend, we will place the supporters' association's notice in Jeddah to facilitate all matters".



On working with Saudi officials, he said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia always opens its doors to the people of Kuwait, from the border crossings to the airports".

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