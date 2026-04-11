Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves has surprised compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo by omitting him from his list of the top players in the Saudi Pro League or the Portugal national team.

When asked to name the standout performers in several leagues, including Saudi Arabia’s, as well as in the Portugal national team, the midfielder omitted his captain from both lists.

Instead, he named compatriot João Félix of Al-Nassr as the Saudi Pro League’s current standout, calling him a “magician”.

Pressed to name the best player in the Portugal squad, he added, “It’s tough, because I’ve already picked Portuguese stars in the English and Italian leagues, so I’ll go with myself.”

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By contrast, PSG teammate Lionel Messi, captain of Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s eternal rival, was named the top player in the American league.

Neves has lined up alongside both Ronaldo and Félix in the Portugal squad since October 2023, after impressing for Benfica.