A football match in Brazil has entered the Guinness Book of Records after 51 players were sent off.

According to "Marca", the under-20 clash between Uberlândia and Mamoré in Brazil's Minas Gerais state championship saw 51 players dismissed.

Referees stopped the game in the 54th minute after a violent brawl dragged in almost everyone on the pitch.

That figure smashes the previous world record of 36 sendings-off, set in an Argentine match back in 2011.

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The first leg of the Minas Gerais second division under-20 semi-final never reached its conclusion.

Footage circulating on social media shows the trouble flaring up near the Uberlândia substitutes' bench, where players and staff from both sides traded insults and punches. Even the ball boys waded in.

It all kicked off after Mamoré scored to make it 1-3. According to Brazilian newspaper "O Tempo", Davi Fernandes Bitencourt then aimed provocative gestures at the Uberlândia bench, and complete chaos followed.

In the end, the referee dismissed 51 people: 43 players and eight members of the technical staff.

The Parque do Sabiá stadium was left in ruins despite the intervention of the Minas Gerais military police.

Its manager reported the damage to the facilities and called in the police.

Around 14 doors were wrecked, along with the washbasins, taps, showers, toilets, lockers, wooden benches and electrical wiring, according to the report. The patient stretchers and two jacuzzi tubs went the same way.