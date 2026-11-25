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Liverpool claimed a deserved 2-0 win over Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Alexander Isak put Liverpool ahead in the 13th minute and Florian Wirtz doubled the lead in the 79th, sealing a 2-0 clean-sheet win for the Reds over Club Brugge. The Swedish striker then grabbed his second, and Liverpool's third, in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool were the better side throughout. They made the most of their defensive organisation and their speed in transition, controlling midfield and stopping Club Brugge from building dangerous attacks, while short passing and collective movement created their chances.

The result lifts the Reds to 12 points and fifth place in the group standings, with four wins and one defeat. Club Brugge stay stuck on nine points in 12th, after three wins and two defeats.

Liverpool came out with an attacking mindset and took control early. Striker Alexander Isak struck in the 13th minute, pouncing on a chance inside the penalty area and putting the ball in the net to give the English side the lead and lift the crowd.

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The pressure didn't let up after the goal and Liverpool dominated possession, but they couldn't add to their tally before the break. The hosts went in at half-time 1-0 up.

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Minutes before the interval, Club Brugge's Jorne Spileers caught Liverpool winger Victor Muñoz with a heavy challenge. Muñoz went down in pain and was carried off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the pitch, before leaving the field and being replaced.

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At the start of the second half, Liverpool kept their edge and their grip on midfield as they looked to settle the game early. They got there in the 79th minute. Florian Wirtz applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move to make it 2-0 and underline his side's superiority.

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Isak then added Liverpool's third in the 82nd minute from an assist by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, making it 3-0 against Club Brugge. It confirmed the Reds' total control of the game and showed off the Swedish striker's form and his knack for deciding a match.

Club Brugge pushed late on to reduce the deficit, but Liverpool's defence and goalkeeper stayed alert. The clean-sheet win strengthens the Reds' position in the European standings.

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Once again, Liverpool imposed their style on a big game, with efficient forwards who took their chances. Club Brugge battled at times but lacked the attacking cutting edge needed to take on a side of Liverpool's stature.

The win keeps Liverpool's positive run in the competition going and moves them closer to a place in the knockout rounds. The Belgian side need better results in the coming rounds to improve their position in the group.