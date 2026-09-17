Video: In the presence of Figo and Mascherano, Marcelo takes aim at Barcelona with the weapon of history

Brazilian Marcelo, the former Real Madrid star, dug into the history books to take an indirect swipe at Barcelona.

The full-back turned up at a game launch event in New York, joined by fellow ex-players Luis Figo and Javier Mascherano.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", everyone was laughing and joking their way through the various activities when the Brazilian dropped a comment that Barcelona fans won't have enjoyed.

Someone asked Marcelo: "Do you know how many Champions League titles you have won?" Grinning, the former Real Madrid star shot back: "The same number as Barcelona."

He delivered the line with his customary humour, and Figo was standing right there. Figo, of course, wore the Barcelona shirt before crossing to Real Madrid.

The video tore across "X". Reaction poured in from both sides, with Barcelona fans furious and plenty of Real Madrid supporters cheering the former player on. To them, it was a clear dig at a Barcelona side who haven't won the Champions League for 11 years.

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