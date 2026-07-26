Away from the basketball courts and the pressures of preparing for the new season, French star Victor Wembanyama spent his summer holiday differently. He showcased his passion for football in a striking appearance that captured fans' attention on social media.

Turning out in a friendly football match in the American city of Houston, Wembanyama wore a Paris Saint-Germain shirt. Videos of his skills spread across social media platforms and drew a widespread reaction.

The San Antonio Spurs player stands 2.24 metres tall. He took part in the match held at the "Katy Sports Complex", where he surprised those present with his technical touches, despite his renown as one of the biggest stars in the National Basketball Association.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Wembanyama scored two goals during the encounter. One came from a powerful right-footed strike, which he celebrated by crossing his arms over his chest in the style of French star Kylian Mbappé. He also produced striking individual skills, including a "roulette" dribble.

Applause followed him off the pitch. Those present rushed to take photos and videos, and a number of them grabbed souvenir pictures with him.

The appearance comes days after Wembanyama extended his contract with the San Antonio Spurs for five years, in a deal estimated at around 220 million euros.

Football aside, his reason for being in Houston is basketball. For the second year running, he is undergoing training sessions with American league legend Hakeem Olajuwon, a two-time league champion.

Wembanyama is a well-known football fan. He attended the 2026 World Cup final that Spain won, and last summer he took part in a friendly match in Tokyo, scoring a goal from a direct free kick.

The France basketball captain is expected to return to feature with "Les Bleus" at the end of next August. He will play two friendly matches against Serbia before resuming the qualifying campaign for the 2027 World Cup.

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