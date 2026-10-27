Video: In a historic victory, Qatar's Al-Shamal hand Al-Hilal their first defeat in the AFC Champions League Elite

Qatar's Al-Shamal inflicted a first defeat of the AFC Champions League Elite season on Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, sealing a historic victory for the club.

Al-Shamal beat Al-Hilal 3-1 at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor on Tuesday, in the third round of the league stage of the Asian tournament.

Wesley Said opened the scoring for the Qatari side in the eighth minute, lashing a powerful low shot with his left foot from inside the box that beat goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Salem Al-Dawsari hit back for Al-Hilal in the 32nd minute, turning in a low ball played across the face of an empty goal by French full-back Theo Hernandez.

Three minutes into the second half, Riyad Mahrez teed up Al-Shamal's second. He whipped in a low cross and compatriot Baghdad Bounedjah steered it past Al-Owais.

The Algerian star wasn't done. Six minutes later he swung in a free kick that found the head of Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who nodded it into the Al-Hilal net in the 54th minute.

It was Al-Shamal's first ever win in the AFC Champions League Elite on their tournament debut, having drawn their opening two matches against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad and Iran's Tractor.

Victory lifted the Qatari side to five points and sixth place in the West group, boosting their chances of reaching the round of 16.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, tasted their first defeat of this Asian campaign and their second of the season overall, having already lost 2-0 to Neom in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

The result leaves Al-Hilal stuck on six points and fifth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite, with two wins and a single defeat.