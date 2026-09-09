Hussein Abdul Ghani, the former Al-Ahli Saudi star, launched scathing criticism at Al-Ahli's manager, the Dutchman Marino Pusic, following the 3-2 defeat to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Speaking to the Nadeena programme on MBC, Abdul Ghani argued that the Al-Ahli boss is deploying his players wrongly, especially the new signings. That, he said, is only piling on the team's problems and undermining any hope of stability.

Al-Ahli have played eight matches so far across all competitions. By now, he insisted, Pusic should have got to grips with 70 per cent of the team's affairs, his players' capabilities and how to use them properly, particularly with a squad packed with big-name internationals.

The former Saudi national team star stressed: "The coach must shoulder his responsibilities, regarding the Ukrainian player Artem Bondarenko, whom he brought in himself."

He explained: "The coach keeps Artem away from the big matches and plays him in the lesser ones, and this is weakness and cowardice from the coach."

Artem featured against Al-Kholood and Al-Riyadh but was absent against Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah, left out of the squad entirely.

He continued: "This is a provocation to the fans... he must give the player confidence."

"Any player might come under attack from the fans because they are emotional, but pressure is what reveals the quality of players," he went on. "What Pusic is doing with Artem, however, looks as if he is protecting him, and this is a big mistake."

Sticking with the same approach would be a mistake, he warned. Pusic needs to change his style over the coming weeks and rethink how he prepares for matches, starting with the game against South Africa's Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup.

Despite their sadness, Abdul Ghani urged Al-Ahli's fans to stand by the club during this sensitive period. "This is their role," he stressed.

He said: "In the next two matches in Jeddah, you must fill the stands. The only solution now is for the fans' support to continue so the team can recover."

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