Morocco's Yassine Bounou stole the spotlight as Al-Hilal beat Qatar's Al-Gharafa 2-1 on Tuesday night, opening their AFC Champions League Elite campaign in style.

The result mattered. So did the performance. But one moment overshadowed both after Nasser Al-Dawsari was substituted, a scene that said plenty about the character of Al-Hilal's players and the spirit inside the group.

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When Al-Dawsari came off, he left the captain's armband on the pitch. Portugal's Ruben Neves went to collect it and moved to hand it to Bounou, one of the team's most prominent and experienced leaders.

Then came the surprise. Bounou refused to wear it, insisting Neves take it instead, a moment that won the admiration of the watching supporters.

The Moroccan goalkeeper did not treat the armband as a personal privilege. He pointed to Neves and asked him to wear it, a striking gesture that showed he cared more about the group than about standing out.

As the scene flashed up on the stadium screens, Al-Hilal's supporters responded with applause and salutes. They clearly appreciated the gesture, especially given that Bounou could have taken the armband without a word of protest.

Those few minutes after Al-Dawsari's exit became one of the most talked-about moments of the match. Bounou had shown humility and self-denial, preferring to leave the armband with Neves rather than take it himself.

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This was more than an exchange of the captain's armband. It carried a clear message about the relationship inside Al-Hilal's dressing room, a squad packed with experienced stars and big personalities.

Bounou was there to protect Al-Hilal's goal. This time he stole the spotlight away from his saves, with a human moment that earned the appreciation of supporters who celebrated him on the spot.