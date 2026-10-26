Algeria's Houssem Aouar lit up Al-Ittihad's clash with Uzbekistan's Nasaf in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite with a stunning header, rising high to finish in a style reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain and football's all-time top scorer.

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His goal arrived in the 34th minute with Al-Ittihad trailing by a single goal. A towering leap and perfect timing brought the equaliser and hauled his side back into the contest, a moment that captured his knack for decisive interventions inside the box.

This was no ordinary header. The Algerian appeared to hang in the air before powering the ball into the net, echoing the Ronaldo trademark of rising above everyone to score, and it instantly became one of the standout images of the match.

Moments after the finish, Aouar crashed into the left post and fell to the turf, sparking brief concern over an injury. He emerged unharmed and played on as the fans celebrated the goal and his unusual celebration.

The strike marked Aouar's first goal contribution in this season's AFC Champions League Elite. It took his tally to five across the 14 matches he has played in all competitions, with three goals and two assists.







