Share Follow GOAL on Google

Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa's goal against Al-Hazm was more than a striking strike that put Al-Nassr ahead. It also brought a new historic achievement for the club, taking them to a record without precedent in the history of the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

Costa gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 25th minute of Saturday's round 13 clash in the Roshn Saudi League. VAR reviewed the incident and confirmed the goal in the 26th minute, and the Al-Nassr players could finally celebrate going ahead away from home.

Read more: Youssef En-Nesyri sets a remarkable record in the Roshn Saudi League

The goal meant far more than the scoreline, though. Football statistics specialists Opta revealed that Al-Nassr have become the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches. No other club has ever reached that mark in the competition.

Opta's figures show the run began in December 2023, against Al-Riyadh. From there, Al-Nassr kept finding the net game after game until they reached the 100-match milestone against Al-Hazm.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's a measure of the attacking consistency Al-Nassr have sustained over a long period, and of their knack for finding a way to goal against all kinds of opponents, home and away. Nobody else in the competition's history can match it.

The record arrives with Al-Nassr boasting some of the biggest attacking names in the league, led by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, his compatriot Joao Felix and Senegal's Sadio Mane, along with other players who have helped keep the team's attack firing.

Samu Costa's goal against Al-Hazm has become a historic moment in Al-Nassr's Roshn Saudi League story. It didn't just give his side the advantage. It also took them to a scoring landmark that no other team has reached since the Saudi Pro League began.