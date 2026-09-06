Morgan Rogers mocked Arsenal's fans after scoring for Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in today's Premier League clash.

According to "The Sun", his behaviour angered Arsenal's supporters, who had watched their club fail to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal had chased the England international hard. Chelsea beat them to it with a deal worth 117 million pounds sterling, a record fee for an English player.

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Desperate to take revenge by crushing Chelsea in north London this Sunday afternoon, Arsenal instead fell behind after just 77 seconds. Rogers rifled home the opener with a direct strike.

He wheeled away to celebrate in front of the home fans and even stuck out his tongue at supporters in one corner of the Emirates.

The Gunners had paved the way to sign Rogers since the summer of 2025, going as far as arranging a direct meeting with manager Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso also spoke to Rogers and won him over with his pitch. Once Chelsea paid the asking price, the deal was done.

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