FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Uno is in a state of profound shock and grief following the death of Jesús de Miguel. The Tenerife striker succumbed to the serious injury he sustained during a violent collision between the pair when their sides met in the Spanish second division, an incident that has cast a shadow over the goalkeeper's future and raised questions about his responsibility for what happened.

Spanish radio station "Cadena COPE" reported that Uno, 25, entered a difficult psychological state after the incident and continued to follow the striker's health developments closely, before his death was confirmed on Tuesday morning. The Andorra goalkeeper intends to offer a personal apology to the player's family.

Played on Monday evening at the "Heliodoro Rodríguez López" stadium, the match saw a powerful collision between Uno and de Miguel. The goalkeeper rushed to challenge the striker for the ball and raised his knee during the clash, which left de Miguel severely injured. He was transferred to hospital, where his health deteriorated and he died at the age of 30.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism towards the Andorra goalkeeper, especially once footage of the challenge spread. Uno did not intend to harm the striker, according to assurances from club officials that what happened was not deliberate.

Questions remain over the consequences that may arise, whether at the sporting or legal level. The severity of the challenge, or the player's death, does not automatically establish the goalkeeper's responsibility. Any path to accountability depends on the results of the investigation and the evidence that determines the nature of the clash, the extent to which it violated the rules of play, and its causal relationship to the death.

Gerard Piqué, the president of FC Andorra and former Barcelona player, mourned the Tenerife striker with a moving message in which he said: "I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Rest in peace, Jesús."

Spanish football witnessed a broad wave of condolences. The Royal Spanish Football Federation decided to postpone a number of cup matches scheduled for Tuesday in mourning for the player.