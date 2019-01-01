VIDEO: Harry Winks and Virgil van Djik - The Ones to Watch in the UEFA Champions League
The last eight of the UEFA Champions League begins tonight, with two mouth-watering clashes looming large.
Tottenham play host to Premier League rivals Manchester City, while Liverpool are up against FC Porto, a team they beat 5-0 in last year's tournament.
The aforementioned sides will be looking for heroes to emerge, with Spurs hoping to count on midfielder Harry Winks; the 23-year-old has a passing accuracy of 92.2% in his side's UCL home games this season.
For Liverpool, defender and talismanic figure Virgil van Dijk will hope to keep things tight at the back and affect matters up front; the Dutchman became the first centre-back since Luisao in 2015 to score and assist in a single UCL game.
Voting for Player of the Week opens on Thursday.
