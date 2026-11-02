Barcelona have been singing the praises of young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim (18), just hours before facing England's Aston Villa.

The Catalans host Villa at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Abdel Karim is throwing himself into training with real dedication, desperate to earn more minutes under German coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona posted a video on their "X" account showing the teenager in Barça training, where he produced a stunning finish.

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Picking up the ball in front of the box, Abdel Karim rifled an outstanding strike into the back of the net.

The club captioned the video: "A natural-born goalscorer".