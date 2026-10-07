Video: Gulf champions on the Jeddah Corniche: Saudi Arabia players celebrate the title

Saudi Arabia's players took the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" trophy on an open-top bus tour along the Jeddah Corniche, revelling in the celebrations with a jubilant crowd.

Players and technical staff lined the bus, hoisting the trophy aloft as they marked the achievement. Fans packed both sides of the road to greet the squad and share in the triumph.

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Supporters roared as the bus rolled past. Chants and songs filled the air, Saudi flags fluttered across the area and the celebratory mood built.

The title was sealed with a 2-0 win over the UAE in the final, clinched in front of a home crowd in Jeddah.

Out on the streets of Jeddah, the party rolled on, a scene that captured the delight of players and fans at reclaiming their place atop the Gulf Cup.