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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Video: Gordon toys with the Getafe defence and puts Barcelona ahead with an early strike

Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
A. Gordon
Spain
England

The Catalan side did not give the visitors much respite.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for Barcelona in the second minute of their clash with Getafe on Saturday at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the eighth round of the Spanish league.

The goal was a thing of individual brilliance. Gordon jinked past three defenders on the edge of the box before firing a shot that deflected off an opponent and nestled into the net.

That strike took the English winger to nine goal contributions in all competitions this season: four goals and five assists.

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Barcelona went into the game without captain and top scorer Raphinha, who is out injured. His absence handed fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus a first start since joining the club, with Hansi Flick naming him in the XI.

The Blaugrana line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia
  • Defence: Jules Koundé, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart
  • Midfield: Rodri, Gavi, Dani Olmo
  • Attack: Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon

Flick's side kicked off top of La Liga on 21 points, two clear of second-placed Atlético Madrid. Getafe arrived 12th with eight points.


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