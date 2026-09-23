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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: "God willing": Cristiano names the team he dreams of scoring his 1000th goal with

Portugal vs Wales
Portugal
Wales
UEFA Nations League A
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
Portugal
Wales
Saudi Arabia

"The grand finale"

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed which side he wants to score the 1,000th goal of his career with.

The Al-Nassr star sits on 979 goals across every competition he has played in for club and country.

Portugal face Wales next, then Norway home and away, plus Denmark, on 24 and 27 September and 1 and 4 October.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League meeting with Wales, Ronaldo confirmed that he dreams of lifting the title as well as reaching that milestone.

A journalist asked him which team he hoped to score number 1,000 with: Al-Nassr or Portugal.

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"The Don" laughed and replied: "You know the answer." The journalist offered: "The national team, of course."

Ronaldo picked it up again: "Of course, of course. For me it would be, as the coach (Jesus) said a few days ago, the crowning finale."

He went on: "Scoring the 1,000th goal with the national team would be the crowning of something great, it would be a beautiful story, it would not be the decisive ending, but it would be a beautiful story. God willing, God willing."



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